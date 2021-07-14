Left Menu

APFT to set up flight training academy at Kalaburagi airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Asia Pacific Flight Training, a DGCA approved aviation academy, based at Rajiv Gandhi international airport here, will set up an institute at the Kalaburagi airport in Karnataka.

''Asia Pacific Flight Training (APFT) recently entered into an agreement with Airport Authority of India (AAI) for establishing a Flight Training Organization on Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBOMT) basis at Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka for 25 years,'' the academy said in a release.

This is in line with the vision of APFT to produce the best well rounded aviation professionals with the highest standards of integrity, safety, discipline and professionalism, it said.

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer of APFT, Hemanth DPandAirport Director (AAI), Kalaburagi Airport, Gnaneswara Rao.

Hemanth said, ''I am thankful to Airport Authority of India, DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation, for facilitating this initiative under the Honorable Prime Minister of Indias Athmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India vision in Pilot Training.'' APFT offers courses such as Commercial Pilot License Multi Engine, Instrument Rating (CPL-ME/IR) among others, the release added.

