Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after surgery

PTI | Rome | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:30 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis was seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon.

Witnesses said a car carrying Francis, 84, was seen leaving Rome's Gemelli Polytechnic hospital Wednesday morning.

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the pope's audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

