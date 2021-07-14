Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after surgery

Pope Francis was seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon.

Witnesses said a car carrying Francis, 84, was seen leaving Rome's Gemelli Polytechnic hospital Wednesday morning.

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the pope's audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

