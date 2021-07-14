Left Menu

Infosys June qtr profit up 23%, co raises revenue outlook for FY22

Large deal flows remained strong with total contract value TCV of USD 2.6 billion in the first quarter.Driven by the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients, we grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9 per cent year-on-year and 4.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency...This gives us confidence to increase our revenue growth guidance to 14-16 per cent, Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said.Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said as the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:42 IST
Infosys June qtr profit up 23%, co raises revenue outlook for FY22
  • Country:
  • India

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday posted a 22.7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,195 crore for the April-June quarter of 2021-22, and raised its revenue growth outlook for the full fiscal.

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit (after minority interest) was at Rs 4,233 crore in April-June 2020.

Its revenue from operations grew 17.8 per cent to Rs 27,896 crore in the first quarter of FY22 from Rs 23,665 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Infosys has raised its revenue guidance for FY22 to 14-16 per cent from the previous outlook of 12-14 per cent. Large deal flows remained strong with total contract value (TCV) of USD 2.6 billion in the first quarter.

''Driven by the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients, we grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9 per cent year-on-year and 4.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency...This gives us confidence to increase our revenue growth guidance to 14-16 per cent,'' Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said.

Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said as the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge. “We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring programme of college graduates for FY22 to about 35,000 globally,” he added.

Infosys' digital revenues stood at 53.9 per cent of total revenues, a year-on-year constant currency growth of 42.1 per cent, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021