EU proposes effective ban on new petrol, diesel cars from 2035
The European Commission proposed on Wednesday an effective ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as of 2035 which, as part of a broad climate package, will accelerate a switch to zero-emission electric vehicles.
The EU executive said that revised legislation would require EU member states to expand charging capacity in line with zero-emission car sales and to install charging and fuelling points at regular intervals on major highways.
