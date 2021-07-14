Left Menu

EU proposes effective ban on new petrol, diesel cars from 2035

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:05 IST
The European Commission proposed on Wednesday an effective ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as of 2035 which, as part of a broad climate package, will accelerate a switch to zero-emission electric vehicles.

The EU executive said that revised legislation would require EU member states to expand charging capacity in line with zero-emission car sales and to install charging and fuelling points at regular intervals on major highways.

