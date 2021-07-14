Nucleus Office Parks' five properties get top rating from British Safety Council

Nucleus Office Parks, which manages Blackstone's fully owned commercial assets in India, on Wednesday said it has been awarded the highest rating from British Safety Council in health and safety audit of five properties.

The company has completed an 'occupational best practice health and safety audit' conducted by the British Safety Council.

Five of Nucleus Office Parks' commercial assets underwent a comprehensive, quantified, and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes, and practices.

''All five office spaces of Nucleus Office Parks have been awarded a Five-Star rating following the audit, which is reflective of the highest standards in Occupational Health, Safety and Wellbeing,'' the company said.

The audit measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty components.

Nucleus Office Parks is the operating platform for fully Blackstone-owned offices in India.

Nucleus Office Parks' current portfolio includes over 16 million square feet of Grade A commercial spaces spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, NCR, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

