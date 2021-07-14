Hong Kong, Taiwan to be added to England's green travel list - Guardian
Travellers returning to England from Hong Kong or Taiwan will not have to quarantine as the two countries are due to be moved into the so-called COVID green list for travel, a reporter for the Guardian newspaper said.
The government is expected to publish any changes to its travel rules later on Wednesday.
The reporter said Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone were also due to be added to the red list, meaning anyone returning from those countries would need to quarantine in a hotel.
