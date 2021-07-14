Left Menu

Hong Kong, Taiwan to be added to England's green travel list - Guardian

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:49 IST
Hong Kong, Taiwan to be added to England's green travel list - Guardian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Travellers returning to England from Hong Kong or Taiwan will not have to quarantine as the two countries are due to be moved into the so-called COVID green list for travel, a reporter for the Guardian newspaper said.

The government is expected to publish any changes to its travel rules later on Wednesday.

The reporter said Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone were also due to be added to the red list, meaning anyone returning from those countries would need to quarantine in a hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021