WPI inflation eases to 12.07 pc in June

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation decreased slightly to 12.07 per cent for the month of June as opposed to 12.94 per cent recorded in the month of May, informed the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. The WPI recording for June is still comparatively higher than the recording of 10.49 per cent in April.

The Commerce Ministry in a press release said, "The high rate of inflation in 2021 is primarily due to the low base effect and a rise in the price of mineral oils viz petrol, diesel, naphtha, ATF, furnace oil. The rate is high also due to the same effect on manufactured products like basic metal, food products, chemical products, as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year." According to the data released by the ministry, the rate of fuel and power basket has dropped from 37.67 per cent in May to 32.83 per cent in June.

There was a similar drop in inflation in food articles from 4.31 per cent in May to 3.09 per cent in June. On the contrary, inflation rates in manufactured products went slightly up from 10.83 per cent in May to 10.88 per cent in June. (ANI)

