Left Menu

Croatia and Hong Kong to be added to England's green travel list - reports

Travellers returning to England from Croatia, Hong Kong or Taiwan will not have to quarantine as the countries are due to be moved into the so-called COVID green list for travel, newspaper reporters said on Wednesday. The government is expected to publish any changes to its travel rules later in the day and there has been speculation that Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca could be added to the Amber list.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:33 IST
Croatia and Hong Kong to be added to England's green travel list - reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Travellers returning to England from Croatia, Hong Kong or Taiwan will not have to quarantine as the countries are due to be moved into the so-called COVID green list for travel, newspaper reporters said on Wednesday.

The government is expected to publish any changes to its travel rules later in the day and there has been speculation that Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca could be added to the Amber list. The Sun newspaper said Croatia would go on the green list. From next week, anyone who has been fully vaccinated will be able to return from an amber listed country without needing to quarantine, but younger people without both shots will need to quarantine at home.

A reporter for the Guardian said Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone were due to be added to the red list, meaning anyone returning from those countries would need to quarantine in a hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021