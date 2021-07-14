Maha EV policy to boost mfg, adoption of vehicles: Okinawa

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech on Wednesday said that the benefits offered for both demand and supply sides under the Maharashtra Government's new state Electric Policy will speed up manufacturing and adoption of such vehicles. On Tuesday, Maharashtra government unveiled its new EV policy with an aim of making electric vehicles achieve 10 per cent share of total registrations by 2025, among others.

As per the Policy, the state government targets to achieve 10 per cent penetration of EVs as new vehicle registrations by 2025 as well as 25 per cent EV adoption in public transport and last-mile delivery vehicles in six key cities -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik, by 2025.

''The benefits offered for both the demand and supply sides will speed up the country's adoption and manufacturing of EVs.This forward-thinking policy will accelerate the transition to EVs,'' said Jeetender Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech.

Noting that the new EV policy is exceptionally thorough, taking into account the complete electric vehicle ecosystem, Sharma said, ''We are motivated to see more and more Indian states stepping up their efforts to expand the adoption of electric vehicles across the country by developing new initiatives and coming up with effective policies.'' With this additional impetus, Okinawa is certain to expand its presence and foothold in the region, he said. ''We share the government's goal of reaching every region of the country with a diverse product range so that people have options, especially after the subsidy increase implemented in the FAME II policy last Month,'' he added. The Policy also aims to have an all electric fleet in government vehicles starting from April 2022. Also, under the policy, the government will offer incentives to set-up 2,500 charging stations in key cities and major highways in the state through subsidy incentives.

New real estate projects will be mandated to set-up EV charging ready parking sites, according to the state's New EV policy.

The maximum benefit for two-wheelers and three-wheelers has been set at Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. Similarly, the highest incentive for four-wheelers is Rs 1.50 lakh.

