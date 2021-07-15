Left Menu

Maha: 7 persons in bus injured as truck running ahead suddenly stops after mentally-ill man hurls stone

Seven persons travelling in a bus were injured after the driver of a truck that was running ahead of it suddenly applied brakes when a mentally-ill man hurled a stone towards his vehicle near Nagpur city, a police official said on Thursday.The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Nagpur-Bhandara Road, in which the driver and the conductor of the bus suffered injuries along with five passengers, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-07-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 09:30 IST
Maha: 7 persons in bus injured as truck running ahead suddenly stops after mentally-ill man hurls stone
  • Country:
  • India

Seven persons travelling in a bus were injured after the driver of a truck that was running ahead of it suddenly applied brakes when a mentally-ill man hurled a stone towards his vehicle near Nagpur city, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Nagpur-Bhandara Road, in which the driver and the conductor of the bus suffered injuries along with five passengers, he said. “The truck and the bus were heading towards Bhandara from Nagpur. But the driver of the truck suddenly applied brakes after a mentally-ill man hurled a stone towards his vehicle,” senior inspector of Mauda police station, Hemantkumar Kharabe, said.

The bus was also moving with great speed behind the truck. As the truck's speed suddenly dropped, the bus driver also applied brakes and avoided a direct rear-end collision. However, the bus veered off the road after its right side hit the truck, he said. Seven persons in the bus were injured, the police official said, adding that the mentally-ill man managed to escape from the spot after the accident. On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to a local hospital. The driver and the conductor of the bus sustained fractures in the mishap, he said. Police have registered an offence under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021