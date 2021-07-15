Maha: 7 persons in bus injured as truck running ahead suddenly stops after mentally-ill man hurls stone

Seven persons travelling in a bus were injured after the driver of a truck that was running ahead of it suddenly applied brakes when a mentally-ill man hurled a stone towards his vehicle near Nagpur city, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Nagpur-Bhandara Road, in which the driver and the conductor of the bus suffered injuries along with five passengers, he said. “The truck and the bus were heading towards Bhandara from Nagpur. But the driver of the truck suddenly applied brakes after a mentally-ill man hurled a stone towards his vehicle,” senior inspector of Mauda police station, Hemantkumar Kharabe, said.

The bus was also moving with great speed behind the truck. As the truck's speed suddenly dropped, the bus driver also applied brakes and avoided a direct rear-end collision. However, the bus veered off the road after its right side hit the truck, he said. Seven persons in the bus were injured, the police official said, adding that the mentally-ill man managed to escape from the spot after the accident. On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to a local hospital. The driver and the conductor of the bus sustained fractures in the mishap, he said. Police have registered an offence under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

