Left Menu

Energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower as inflation, virus worries persist

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as heavyweight energy stocks tracked weak oil prices, while a steady rise in inflation coupled with higher local coronavirus infections stoked concerns of slowing the pace of economic recovery. Energy stocks dropped 2.24%. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3% as fears over rising inflation weighed on the more domestically focussed stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 12:52 IST
Energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower as inflation, virus worries persist
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as heavyweight energy stocks tracked weak oil prices, while a steady rise in inflation coupled with higher local coronavirus infections stoked concerns of slowing the pace of economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.2% with Royal Dutch Shell and BP being the top drags on the index. Energy stocks dropped 2.24%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3% as fears over rising inflation weighed on the more domestically focussed stocks. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would assess inflation data for things that could be temporary, before taking a call on raising rates, while a roaring jobs market in June also showed growing inflation pressures from rising wages.

Among stocks, UK-based cybersecurity firm Avast Plc surged 15.3% to the top of the FTSE 100 after it said it was in advanced talks over a merger with peer NortonLifeLock Inc. Shares in the world's largest credit data company, Experian, jumped 3.2% as it raised its annual outlook after posting a 31% jump in its first-quarter revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021