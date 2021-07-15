OnePlus partners with Lionsgate Play for curated global content

OnePlus on Thursday said it has formed a strategic partnership with streaming platform Lionsgate Play to bring an extensive global content library for its TV users. ''With the diverse content catalogue from Lionsgate Play now available on all OnePlus TVs, including the newly launched OnePlus TV U1S, users will be able to enjoy an enhanced viewing experience with rich content,'' a statement said.

Lionsgate Play will be accessible on OxygenPlay - the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV - allowing users to easily access an assortment of content from various content partners, it added.

Lionsgate Play is known for its bespoke content, including academy award-winning movies, box office hits and local titles. In addition to this global content, OnePlus users can also access extensive content available in six different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

“With the OnePlus smart TV portfolio, our focus is to provide an unparalleled and immersive smart TV experience to our community. The partnership with Lionsgate Play will provide our OnePlus TV users access to exclusive content curated from all over the world across genres and languages, thus further elevating their content viewing experience,” Navnit Nakra, Vice President (Chief Strategy Officer) and Head of India Sales at OnePlus India, said.

Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President at Lionsgate, said to penetrate deeper integration of its offerings, the company saw this as a great opportunity to associate with OnePlus. ''This partnership will strengthen our audience base and provide a great viewing experience. We have seen a tremendous response to the service launch in India as people are loving the content and the experience,'' he noted.

The platform is also seeing deeper penetration through dubbed languages and there are takers in tier II cities and beyond as well, he added. Lionsgate Play has also formed partnerships with Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Jio FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick and others. It also develops and produces a diverse slate of high budget premium Indian originals.

