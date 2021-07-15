Left Menu

In blow to Poland, EU court adviser okays bloc's copyright rules

It is backed by the creative industry, pitting artists and news publishers against tech companies, internet activists and consumer groups. Poland said the filter requirement could lay the foundation for censorship and asked the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for it to be annulled, the first legal challenge to the copyright rules.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 14:52 IST
In blow to Poland, EU court adviser okays bloc's copyright rules
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Poland

A key clause in EU copyright rules complies with the bloc's regulations, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to Poland which had brought the legal challenge. Adopted two years ago, the landmark rules seek to ensure a level playing field between the European Union's trillion-euro creative industries and online platforms.

They require companies such as Alphabet unit Google and Facebook to pay fair compensation for using the works of European authors and publishers. A central provision, Article 17, would force sharing platforms such as YouTube and Instagram to filter copyrighted content. It is backed by the creative industry, pitting artists and news publishers against tech companies, internet activists and consumer groups.

Poland said the filter requirement could lay the foundation for censorship and asked the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for it to be annulled, the first legal challenge to the copyright rules. CJEU Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe rejected Poland's arguments and said the Article is compatible with the freedom of expression and information guaranteed in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

"While Article 17 entails an interference with freedom of expression, that interference satisfies the conditions laid down in the Charter of Fundamental Rights," he said in a non-binding opinion. He said regulators had provided safeguards to minimise the risk that online platforms may over-block lawful information with their filters.

The CJEU, which will rule in the coming months, follows four out of five recommendations by its advisers. The European Commission last month sought to defuse the row over Article 17 by defining its scope but drew condemnation from EU broadcasters and internet activists worried about the danger of censorship.

The case is C-40/19 Republic of Poland v European Parliament and Council of the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021