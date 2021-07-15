Senior U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit Japan, South Korea, Mongolia

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Japan, South Korea and Mongolia from July 18 to July 25, the State Department said on Thursday.

The State Department announcement of Sherman's travel schedule made no mention of a plan to stop in China, which had been anticipated in foreign policy circles and reported in some media.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)