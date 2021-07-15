Kerala CM discusses about prioritised developmental projects

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday evaluated the priority projects of the Left government, including the plan to extend the Kochi Metro Rail and water Metro service.

The State government would complete by August 31 the land acquisition for the extension of the Metro rail till Kakkanad.

Advertisement

''The trial run of the water Metro (transport through waterways) will take place on July 23. It is expected to be launched for the public by August 15,'' an official press release said.

It said the sketch and map related to the proposed airport in Sabarimala have been handed over to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

''KITCO will prepare a detailed project report by October on the proposed outer ring road in Thiruvananthapuram,'' it said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to include Technopark in the Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro project, and submit a report.

The evaluation meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V P Joy and other officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)