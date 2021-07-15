Left Menu

Public procurement norms applicable to public private partnership projects: DPIIT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:21 IST
The government has clarified that public procurement norms to give more preference to local suppliers are applicable to public private partnership projects as well.

In an office memorandum, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said it is ''directed to clarify that the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order 2017 is applicable mutatis mutandis to all procurement of government of India including public private partnership (PPP) projects''.

If any project has to be exempted from this order, the prescribed procedure in the order will be followed, it added.

In general, under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, it was envisaged that all central government departments, their attached or subordinate offices and autonomous bodies controlled by the Government of India should ensure that purchase preference will be given to domestic suppliers. The move is aimed at promoting make in India and making the country self-reliant.

