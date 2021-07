BRIEF-Deutsche Bank may have mis-sold foreign exchange derivatives to over 50 companies in Spain- FT

July 15 (Reuters) -

* DEUTSCHE BANK MAY HAVE MIS-SOLD FOREIGN EXCHANGE DERIVATIVES TO MORE THAN 50 COMPANIES IN SPAIN - FT

* DEUTSCHE BANK INTERNAL INVESTIGATION EXAMINING AS MANY AS 100 CASES TIED TO SALE OF CURRENCY DERIVATIVES - FT Source: https://on.ft.com/36KSIZD Further company coverage:

