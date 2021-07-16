Left Menu

Russia plans to increase deliveries of Superjets amid pandemic

Russia will increase its production of Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft and plans to deliver 30 of the planes to domestic airlines by the end of 2021, the head of the state-owned United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 00:51 IST
Russia plans to increase deliveries of Superjets amid pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will increase its production of Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft and plans to deliver 30 of the planes to domestic airlines by the end of 2021, the head of the state-owned United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Thursday. The regional jet entered service in 2011 and was the first passenger jet built in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. The state has poured billions of dollars into its development. It is only used by Russian airlines.

"The Sukhoi Superjet is ... used intensively at this difficult pandemic time as air traffic has fallen," the UAC executive, Yury Slyusar, told President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on Thursday. Thirty of the planes will be delivered to airlines this year, bringing the number of operational Superjets to more than 180, Slyusar said. Only 12 of them were delivered to airlines last year, its manufacturer, Irkut Corporation, has said.

Russia, like other countries, has restricted international air traffic due to the coronavirus since last year, but domestic flight routes that the Superjets flies are already recovering. Superjets were initially exported to foreign airlines, but they later returned the aircraft, citing technical maintenance difficulties. The plane is currently operated only by Russian airlines, including state-owned Aeroflot and private airline Azimuth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021