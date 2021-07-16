Pfizer agrees to pay $345 mln to resolve EpiPen pricing lawsuit

Pfizer Inc has agreed to pay $345 million to resolve claims by consumers who claim they overpaid for EpiPens due to anticompetitive and unfair practices by the drugmaker and the company that markets the emergency allergy treatment, Mylan.

The proposed class action settlement was disclosed in a filing in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas. The deal, which requires a judge's approval, would not resolve claims against Mylan, which scheduled to face trial in January.

