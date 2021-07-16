Over 41.10 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 41.10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and union territories, and more than 2.51 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said 52,90,640 more doses are in the process of being supplied.

''More than 41.10 crores (41,10,38,530) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs (union territories) so far, through all sources, and a further 52,90,640 doses are in the pipeline,'' it said.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 38,58,75,958 doses, according to data available at 8 am, the ministry said.

It said that 2,51,62,572 Covid vaccine doses -- balance and unutilized -- are still available with states and UTs, and private hospitals.

The new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination program started on June 21 and under it, the central government made inoculation free of cost for all adults. Vaccines were earlier free for people above 45 years of age.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them the vaccines, the ministry said. In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. it said.

