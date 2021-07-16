On its 7th Anniversary, Mi India strengthens its commitment to empower the future of tomorrow in partnership with Sonu Sood Foundation

Mi India, the country's No.1 Smartphone and Smart TV brand, continuing on its mission to provide #ShikshaHarHaath today announced a new initiative to support the education of children orphaned due to COVID-19. To further strengthen its commitment to the community, Mi India, on its 7th anniversary, will partner with Sonu Sood's Foundation (SSF), to continue its mission to enable and empower the country's youth to pursue their dreams through this initiative. As a part of the initiative, Mi India will provide financial support to orphaned students across India to help complete their education till class 10th. The brand has partnered with SSF to empower children across India. Over the next three months, SSF will review all applications and will help the children with the enrollment and financial processes. Speaking about the partnership, Manu Kumar Jain, MD, Mi India, said, "At Mi India, we strongly believe that the youth of India has an instrumental role to play in building the future of our country. We strongly believe that no child should be deprived of education and in a quest to empower them to achieve their dreams, Mi India, along with Sonu Sood Foundation, has pledged to support the education of children orphaned due to COVID-19. The pandemic has affected our lives in more ways than one and as a socially responsible brand, we believe it is our responsibility to help empower and protect the future of tomorrow. Therefore, it brings us immense pleasure to once again partner with Sonu Sood's foundation to help nurture a better tomorrow through this initiative. Speaking on the partnership, Sonu Sood adds, "While the pandemic has impacted people adversely across the globe, however it has also made us resilient, stronger, and much more united. The dynamics of education have changed significantly, especially for under-resourced communities. Hence, it gives me immense pleasure to be partnering with Mi India to empower children and help them to continue their education in order to build a better future together. With this initiative, we aim to increase literacy and online education in the country." Prateik Das, CSR Lead, Mi India, added, "Our mission at Mi India has always been to build a better world by empowering the community. During these challenging times, our focus has been on extending our support to the community. Through this initiative, we aim to provide education to the children who were orphaned due to COVID-19 and instill a sense of hope for a brighter future. We hope this initiative will encourage and empower the children to step ahead and pursue their goals without any barrier." This initiative is a continuation of Mi India's efforts to give back to the community and help empower the less fortunate and underprivileged. Mi India, in partnership with SSF, aims to help with the education of those children who have lost both their parents during COVID-19.

About Xiaomi Corporation Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core. With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues a high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Xiaomi ranked 3rd globally in terms of smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 324.8 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to 2019. It also ranked 7th among internet companies. Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index. Mi India is the number 1 smartphone player since Q3 2017 as per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, February 2021 release. Mi India is the number 1 smartphone player since Q3 2017 IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.

MI India is the number 1 Smart TV brand since Q2 2018 IDC Worldwide Quarterly Tracker report. For more information about the company, please visithttps://blog.mi.com/en/

