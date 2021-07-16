Left Menu

IOA ropes in SFA Pvt Ltd. as another sponsor for Tokyo Olympics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 11:59 IST
The Indian Olympic Association has roped in SFA Pvt Ltd. as a sponsor for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Games, which begins on July 23.

As per the agreement between the two sides, the company has promised the IOA a sponsorship amount of Rs one crore.

''We are happy to inform you about one more sponsorship which is confirmed by SFA Pvt Ltd to IOA. SFA has confirmed our sponsorship of Rs 1 crore,'' IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the IOA got Herbalife as a nutrition partner for the Tokyo Olympics with a sponsorship deal worth over Rs 2 crore.

The IOA had earlier entered into sponsorship deals with various private entities, including dairy giant Amul, mobile gaming platform MPL Sports Foundation, JSW Sports among others.

India is sending a 228-strong contingent, including 119 athletes, to the Tokyo Olympics.

