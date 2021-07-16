Left Menu

Landslip hits rail traffic on Konkan route

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-07-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 13:21 IST
Landslip hits rail traffic on Konkan route
A massive landslip occurred near the tunnel on Kulshekar-Padil stretch of railway track from Mangaluru to Thokur on Friday.

All trains on the Konkan route will be affected till the mud is removed from the tracks, railway sources said.

Mangaluru-Thokur section falls under the Southern Railway and Konkan Railway starts from Thokur.

The railways had constructed a retainer wall near the track, but the landslip was massive and the mud fell on the tracks.

Railway workforce have started clearing the tracks.

Heavy rains in the last few days in the region have caused the landslip, the sources said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

