Five dead in road accident in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five people died and three were injured when a truck rammed a car in the Itaunja area of the state capital on Friday, police said.

The crash took place near Tikari village in the outskirts of Lucknow, they added.

The truck lost control and overturned on the car, the police said, adding that the bodies have been retrieved and efforts were underway to identify them.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

