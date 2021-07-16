Left Menu

EU Commission approves Ireland's 989 mln euro recovery plan

Ireland will receive grants from the 800-billion-euro European Union recovery fund approved by the 27 member states to help their economies rebound from the pandemic. It plans to use 42% of the money for climate objectives including measures supporting energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, biodiversity and ecosystems.

The European Commission on Friday gave the green light to Ireland's 989-million-euro ($1.2 billion) plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalized in coming years. Ireland will receive grants from the 800-billion-euro European Union recovery fund approved by the 27 member states to help their economies rebound from the pandemic.

It plans to use 42% of the money for climate objectives including measures supporting energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, biodiversity and ecosystems. Ireland has earmarked 32% for digital goals, among them enhancing connectivity, digitalizing its public administration and companies, and promoting digital skills in schools.

Ireland, which has attracted high-profile multinationals with its low tax regime, will also introduce measures to tackle money laundering and aggressive tax planning. ($1 = 0.8471 euros)

