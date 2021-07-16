Left Menu

HDFC AMC Q1 profit after tax rises 14 pc to Rs 345.45 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:16 IST
HDFC AMC Q1 profit after tax rises 14 pc to Rs 345.45 cr
Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Friday reported over 14 per cent surge in profit after tax to Rs 345.45 crore for the three months ended June 30.

The asset management firm had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 302.36 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company's total income rose to Rs 607.99 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 491.31 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's average assets under management increased 17 per cent to Rs 4,16,900 crore as of June-end 2021, compared to Rs 3,56,200 crore in June 2020, giving it a market share of 12.6 per cent.

HDFC AMC, investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others.

It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors and national distributors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021