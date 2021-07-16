Russian plane found after hard landing in Siberia, survivors confirmed - ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:29 IST
A Russian passenger plane that disappeared from radars earlier on Friday in Siberia was found after it made a hard landing, the emergencies ministry said.
The ministry said there were survivors among the 17 people thought to be on board the Antonov An-28 passenger plane. It did not say how many.
