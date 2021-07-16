Small plane makes forced landing in Russia: All aboard safe

Russia's emergency officials say they have found a plane that has gone missing in Siberia and all of its 19 passengers and crew are alive.

The Emergencies Ministry previously said the An-28 plane disappeared in the Tomsk region in western Siberia on Friday. It said the plane made a forced landing after one of its two engines failed.

The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries.

The plane belongs to the local Sila airline and was flying from the town of Kedrovoye to the city of Tomsk.

