Bring fuel under GST, reduce prices: Maha minister to Centre

The Centre must bring fuel under GST and take steps to reduce prices in order to give relief to people, Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh said on Friday.

Deshmukh, who led a protest march on the issue from Shahgunj to the collectorate here during the day, said fuel prices were being hiked as the Union government's mismanagement had ruined the country's economy.

Queried on the state government having any plan of reducing taxes on fuel, Deshmukh said state taxes were lower than the ones levied by the Centre.

