Left Menu

China finances setup of APEC fund to fight COVID - state media

"We want to tear down walls, not build them; we want openness, not isolation; we want integration, not decoupling," Xi told world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Xi said that China has finished ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade bloc consisting of 15 Asia-Pacific economies but not the United States, and said he hoped the agreement could come into effect by the end of 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:07 IST
China finances setup of APEC fund to fight COVID - state media

China has financed the setup of a fund under APEC to fight COVID and fuel economic recovery, President Xi Jinping said during a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group on Friday, according to Xinhua news agency. Xi also said that China supported waiving the intellectual property rights of COVID vaccines and was willing to cooperate with other countries to ensure a stable and safe supply chain for vaccines.

China had provided more than 500 million vaccine doses to developing countries, Xi said. At a G20 health summit in May, Xi pledged an additional $3 billion in aid over the next three years to help developing countries recover from the pandemic.

On the topic of regional economic integration, Xi called for countries to build an open, fair and unbiased environment for digital commerce. "We want to tear down walls, not build them; we want openness, not isolation; we want integration, not decoupling," Xi told world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Xi said that China has finished ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade bloc consisting of 15 Asia-Pacific economies but not the United States, and said he hoped the agreement could come into effect by the end of 2021. Xi was speaking at an extraordinary meeting held by New Zealand, the revolving Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation host, ahead of a formal gathering in November, the first time such an additional meeting has been held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021