Left Menu

PFRDA pension subscribers' base jumps to 4.35 crore at end of June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:34 IST
PFRDA pension subscribers' base jumps to 4.35 crore at end of June
  • Country:
  • India

PFRDA has registered a 24 per cent jump in its subscribers' base under two flagship pension schemes to more than 4.35 crore at the end of June.

''The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 435.36 lakh by end-June 2021 from 350.99 lakh in June 2020 showing a year-on-year increase of 24.04 per cent,'' PFRDA said in a statement on Friday.

The two flagship schemes are APY and NPS.

Out of the total, the number of subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) stood at 288.60 lakh as of June 30, an increase of 33.95 per cent from the year-ago period.

The total pension assets under management stood at Rs 6,16,517 crore as on June 30, showing a yearly growth of 32.67 per cent, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said.

The APY, mainly targeting the unorganised sector employees, offers five slabs of pension from Rs 1,000-5,000 per month upon retirement.

NPS is a voluntary defined contribution retirement savings scheme for government employees as well as for those working in the corporate and unorganised sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021