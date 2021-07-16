Left Menu

Web Werks signs pact to set up data centre in Karnataka

Data centre company Web Werks on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government under which it will set up a facility in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs 750 crore. Under the agreement, the state government will facilitate required permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances.Web Werks will be investing Rs 750 crore in the project which will be fully operational in 2 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:00 IST
Data centre company Web Werks on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government under which it will set up a facility in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs 750 crore. Under the agreement, the state government will facilitate required permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances.

''Web Werks will be investing Rs 750 crore in the project which will be fully operational in 2 years. This data centre in Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, will have a potential of up to 20 megawatt with further expansion possibilities,'' the company said in a statement.

Web Werks operates three Tier-3, carrier-neutral data centres in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR with a combined footprint capability of 2,25,000 square feet. Earlier this year the company entered into a joint venture with Iron Mountain to accelerate its expansion plans across the country.

''Web Werks' Bengaluru data centre will cater to the increasing demand from hyperscalers and enterprises. We look forward to providing our new customers in south India with highly reliable and scalable solutions combining hosted infrastructure, cloud on-ramp, network, and security. The addition of this data centre is part of our national expansion,'' Web Werks data centers CEO Nikhil Rathi said.

