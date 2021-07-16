Left Menu

Delhi Cabinet approves bid for 160 low-floor AC buses, to be on roads by Nov: Kailash Gahlot

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:18 IST
Delhi Cabinet approves bid for 160 low-floor AC buses, to be on roads by Nov: Kailash Gahlot
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
The Delhi Cabinet Friday approved a bid to purchase 160 low-floor AC and CNG buses which will be on roads by November, according to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

''Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today led by @ArvindKejriwal Ji approved bid for 160 Low Floor CNG AC buses which will be on Delhi roads by Nov. These buses fully confirming to BS-VI emission standards will have CCTV, GPS, Panic buttons,'' he tweeted.

The minister informed that with this the government's bus fleet size will grow to 6,910.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

