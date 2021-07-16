Left Menu

Many cos do not have mechanism to report cyber breaches: Cloudsek founder

It is a challenge to report cyber incidents to every app.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:52 IST
Many cos do not have mechanism to report cyber breaches: Cloudsek founder
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber security firm Cloudsek on Friday said that several companies in India handling digital transactions do not have a mechanism to report about security breaches in their systems.

Cloudsek Founder and Executive Chairman Rahul Sasi said gaps in regulations need to be addressed to curb cyber breaches and protect users.

''Many of the companies have no mechanism to alert them (about cyber breaches). There are over 100 apps doing this. It is a challenge to report cyber incidents to every app. We are doing our part. We have a small team which is trying to reach as many people as we can but the problem is that it is not 100 per cent,'' Sasi said during a roundtable on 'Cybersecurity in Fintech Sector'.

At the roundtable, cyber experts said the proposed personal data protection bill will put more responsibility on companies dealing with data and there will be more standards for them to comply with.

A Parliamentary panel is at present working on a personal data protection bill. The draft bill provides for a penalty of Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of the total worldwide turnover of any data collection entity, including the state, for violation of personal data processing provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
2
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021