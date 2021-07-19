Dabur's Amit Burman undergoes surgery in London

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Monday said its Non-Executive Chairman Amit Burman has undergone a successful surgery in London for treating a case of aneurysm.

Burman (52) is recuperating, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing, adding the surgery was successful and his health is improving.

''Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest,'' it added.

Aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the wall of the blood vessel.

Burman, who started his career at Dabur's Industrial Engineering Department taking charge for induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging, is responsible for the company's foray into processed foods business with the setting up of Dabur Foods Ltd.

He became the CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and led the company's foray into processed foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes and chutneys and packaged fruit juices.

In July 2007, he stepped down as the CEO of Dabur Foods when the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd and was then appointed the vice chairman of Dabur India Ltd.

He took charge as the chairman of Dabur India Ltd in 2019.

He is an MBA from the University of Cambridge and also holds an MSc degree in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University, US.

