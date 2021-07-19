Business briefs 2

Godrej & Boyce on Monday said it is targeting a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years from the power transmission and renewable energy arm by capturing a fourth of the addressable market. The company has received the order of over Rs 100 crore for the construction of a greenfield 400kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation in Vikhroli along with a 400kV bay extension in Kharghar in one of the city's most prestigious power transmission projects, as per an official statement.

************************ Nua launches ‘period nutrition mix’ Uplift *Women wellness brand Nua on Monday announced an expansion into the nutraceuticals segment with the launch of a 'period nutrition drink mix' that replenishes vital vitamins and minerals in the body to help ease menstrual symptoms.

Advertisement

The brand christened 'Uplift' follows a USD 7.1 million fundraise by the company by a clutch of investors including actor Deepika Padukone. ************************* SBI General sets up task force for Mumbai rains related claims * SBI General Insurance Monday said it has set up a task force to manage queries and claims on fast-track mode for its customers affected due to torrential rains in Mumbai city.

The insurer said affected customers can intimate or register claims through various modes, including by calling on toll-free number 1800 102 1111, sending SMS to 561612, and emailing at customer.care@sbigeneral.in.

Many areas of the city like Dadar, Sion, Chembur, Parel, Kurla, Chunnabhatti, Wadala and Tilak Nagar, Vikhroli, and Bhandup have been heavily affected due to mini cloudbursts, landslides, and overflowing of the water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)