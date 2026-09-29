ISO and UNDP Launch Global Standard to Turn Sustainability Promises Into Action

Sustainability promises are easier to make than to put into practice, especially when organizations need to decide who takes responsibility, which priorities deserve attention and how progress should be measured. ISO and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a new international standard designed to help close that gap, giving organizations a structured way to bring the UN Sustainable Development Goals into their strategy, governance and everyday operations. The launch took place during the ISO Annual Meeting, hosted by AFNOR in Paris from 28 September to 2 October under the theme Building trust in a changing world.

The new ISO/UNDP 53001 standard, formally titled Management systems for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – Requirements, is the world's first International Standard dedicated to helping organizations integrate the SDGs through a management system. Its release comes as governments, businesses and institutions face growing expectations to show what their sustainability commitments actually deliver, with a globally agreed approach that connects those commitments to measurable implementation and continual improvement.

Bringing Global Goals Into Everyday Decisions

For a business, university, public institution or community organization, the practical challenge often starts with understanding which goals connect most closely to its work and the people it affects. ISO/UNDP 53001 allows organizations to focus on the SDGs most relevant to their circumstances and stakeholders, providing tools to identify priorities, set objectives, build them into existing processes and track performance over time. Its intended users include businesses, governments, educational institutions, civil society and other organizations across different sizes, sectors and locations.

The standard sets defined requirements for a management system, giving organizations a consistent basis for demonstrating that their approach meets those requirements and making their actions more accountable. ISO Secretary-General Sergio Mujica described the launch as an important step towards measurable progress, explaining that organizations need concrete ways to act on the shared global vision the SDGs have provided for a decade. He pointed to international standards as a common language for tackling complex challenges, with this new framework extending that approach to work that benefits people and the planet.

Building a Shared Approach Across Countries and Sectors

UNDP selected ISO as its international standards development partner, combining its sustainable development expertise with ISO's standardization system and network of national standards bodies. Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP's Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, said progress depends on organizations of every kind taking an active role. He described the standard as a tool for embedding the SDGs into how organizations operate, lead and govern, bringing sustainability into everyday decisions to help accelerate progress towards the 2030 Agenda.

Developing requirements that could work across different sectors and national contexts required experts from around the world to find common ground. Danish Standards led the technical committee responsible for the standard, with its Chief Executive Officer, Jens Heiede, highlighting the extensive collaboration needed to accommodate organizations of every size and geography. He described the result as a practical, internationally agreed set of requirements that organizations can use with confidence to demonstrate accountability and deliver meaningful sustainability outcomes.

Supporting Implementation Beyond the Launch

The standard has been designed for long-term use, supporting the current SDGs and future global goals, with ISO's regular review process helping keep it relevant as needs change. ISO and UNDP will work with partners to support implementation, including developing sector-specific guidance that connects global priorities with the realities of particular industries and markets. That support will help organizations translate the framework into decisions and processes suited to their own work, giving sustainability commitments a clearer place in how they plan, operate and assess progress.