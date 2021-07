BRIEF-WhatsApp Says It Is Introducing Ability To Join A Group Call, Even After It's Started

WHATSAPP: * WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING ABILITY TO JOIN A GROUP CALL, EVEN AFTER IT'S STARTED

* WHATSAPP SAYS USERS CAN ALSO DROP-OFF AND RE-JOIN A CALL SO LONG AS CALL IS STILL ONGOING * WHATSAPP SAYS JOINABLE CALLS ARE STARTING TO ROLL OUT MONDAY

* WHATSAPP SAYS ALSO CREATED A CALL INFO SCREEN SO USERS CAN SEE WHO IS ALREADY ON THE CALL, AND WHO HAS BEEN INVITED BUT NOT YET JOINED Further company coverage:

