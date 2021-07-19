Left Menu

Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists from Aug 9

Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-07-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 23:00 IST
Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists from Aug 9
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday. Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, the government said on a statement.

Businesses on both sides of the border, particularly the travel and airline industries, are demanding an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States which were first imposed in March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021