Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists from Aug 9

Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday. Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, the government said on a statement.

Businesses on both sides of the border, particularly the travel and airline industries, are demanding an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States which were first imposed in March 2020.

