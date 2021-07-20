Left Menu

RBI imposes Rs 1 lakh penalty on Melur Co-operative Urban Bank, Madurai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 20:16 IST
RBI imposes Rs 1 lakh penalty on Melur Co-operative Urban Bank, Madurai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The RBI on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Melur Co-operative Urban Bank, Melur, Madurai for contravention of certain provisions concerning board of directors.

The RBI said statutory returns submitted by the bank for the period ended March 2020, revealed, inter alia, ''contravention of / non-compliance'' with the directions on Board of Directors - UCBs. A show cause notice was issued to the Tamil Nadu-based bank.

After considering the bank's replies, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charges of non-compliance with the extant RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

The central bank, however, said the penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021