Tejas Networks posts Rs 8 cr profit for Q1

Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.55 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had a loss of Rs 9.76 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations jumped 80 per cent to Rs 144.25 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 80.11 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

''We are on track for our business growth and improved profitability, driven by rapid adoption of broadband services and increased bandwidth consumption, which is generating robust demand for our equipment,'' Tejas Networks Managing director and CEO Sanjay Nayak said. He said the company's international revenues grew 81.8 per cent year-on-year and contributed 52 per cent of total revenues for the quarter. ''Our order book is healthy and has increased to Rs 701 crore. We continue to see supportive government policies for promoting domestic manufacturing and we have applied under the government's performance linked incentive scheme for telecom equipment,'' Nayak said.

