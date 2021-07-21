Left Menu

Promoters to infuse Rs 100cr in Kesoram Industries

The B K Birla group will pump in Rs 100 crore in Kesoram Industries company, a company official said on Wednesday.The company board approved private placement of Rs 33.33 crore in equity and Rs 66.66 crore in fully convertible warrants to Usinara Trading and Services Private Limited, part of the Birla family firm, an official said.The issue price will be Rs 105 per share including Rs 95 premium against Rs 95 as per SEBI formula.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:55 IST
Promoters to infuse Rs 100cr in Kesoram Industries
  • Country:
  • India

The B K Birla group will pump in Rs 100 crore in Kesoram Industries company, a company official said on Wednesday.

The company board approved private placement of Rs 33.33 crore in equity and Rs 66.66 crore in fully convertible warrants to Usinara Trading and Services Private Limited, part of the Birla family firm, an official said.

''The issue price will be Rs 105 per share (including Rs 95 premium) against Rs 95 as per SEBI formula. This is to show promoter’s confidence in the company,'' Kesoram CEO P Radhakrishnan said.

The fund infusion is part of a Rs 600- crore equity raising plan which comes under the overall Rs 1,900- crore debt sustainability management strategy.

The company will hit the market with Rs 200 crore private placements and the rest Rs 200-300 crore would be raised through private placement, follow-on public offering, qualified institutions placement, or a combination thereof. The company which has retained cement as its core business was aiming to improve cash generation to meet the debt servicing obligations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021