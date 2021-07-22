Left Menu

Two Gulf carriers involved in "minor incident" at Dubai airport

The tail of a Gulf Air passenger aircraft was hit by another plane at Dubai International Airport on Thursday, Bahrain's state news agency BNA reported, in what a Dubai Airports spokesperson described as a minor incident.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:45 IST
The tail of a Gulf Air passenger aircraft was hit by another plane at Dubai International Airport on Thursday, Bahrain's state news agency BNA reported, in what a Dubai Airports spokesperson described as a minor incident. BNA did not identify the other carrier, but United Arab Emirates airline flydubai confirmed that one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft was involved in a "minor incident" with another plane on the taxiway with initial reports showing damage to the wingtip.

"As a result of this, one runway was temporarily closed to allow for the minor incident to be swiftly managed. Operations at DXB were not impacted and the runway was reopened after two hours," a spokesperson for Dubai's state airport operator, Dubai Airports, said in a statement to Reuters. BNA made no mention of any injuries or damage and said Gulf Air was "working to reconnect all the passengers to their final destinations".

A flydubai spokesperson said in an email to Reuters none of its passengers or crew were injured, adding that passengers were accommodated on a later flight that had departed. Bahrain's Gulf Air did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

