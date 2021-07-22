Left Menu

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:59 IST
Aluminum prices on Thursday fell 10 paise to Rs 195.15 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions tracking a muted trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum for delivery in July dropped 10 paise, or 0.05 percent, to Rs 195.15 per kg in 1,360 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminum prices low here.

