One killed, 35 hurt as Delhi-bound bus overturns in UP

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One passenger was killed and 35 others injured when a private bus, travelling from Patna to Delhi, overturned after hitting the divider on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The accident took place on the expressway in Saifai area apparently after the bus driver dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) N Ram said.

The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre of the Saifai Medical College, the SDM said, adding all the passengers on the bus originally hail from Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

