Asia and Pacific can together make equitable transition to net-zero: ADB

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa today called for countries in Asia and the Pacific to take bold action to address climate change while ensuring fair and equitable economic growth amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The task of addressing climate change is not only urgent but also inextricably linked to an inclusive and lasting recovery from the pandemic," said Mr Asakawa at the Indonesian Ministry of Finance–ADB 2021 International Climate Conference. "With shared commitment and international cooperation, we can make the transition to net-zero and achieve climate resilience, so that our region emerges stronger than before."

The one-day virtual conference attracted about 800 people from the public and private sectors, development partners, think tanks, and academia to discuss international good practices that can help ADB developing member countries transition to low-carbon, resilient economies and pursue a green, resilient and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event highlighted Indonesia's commitment to meeting its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, as well as steps it has taken to support the development of a low-carbon, resilient economy.

"Indonesia has mainstreamed climate change into our National Medium-Term Development Plan 2020–2024 and established a national Action Plan, both on mitigation and adaptation," said Indonesian Vice Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara. "In the near future, we will use this recovery phase post-COVID-19 pandemic to pursue our climate and sustainability agenda." Indonesia will chair the G20 in 2022.

Asia and the Pacific are responsible for more than half of global greenhouse gas emissions. The recent analysis predicts that global energy-related CO2 emissions will grow by nearly 5% in 2021, as demand for coal, oil, and gas rebounds. About 80% of the growth in coal demand is expected to come from Asia.

The Paris Agreement aims to keep the rise in global temperatures to well below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels. ADB's sovereign operations will be fully aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement by 1 July 2023 and its nonsovereign operations by 1 July 2025. ADB will scale up investments in adaptation and resilience to at least $9 billion from 2019 to 2024 to support Asia and the Pacific's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures will contribute to ADB's commitment to delivering $80 billion in climate finance between 2019 and 2030.

Mr Asakawa said ADB will support Indonesia's transition toward a low-carbon, resilient economy and help the country meet its NDC targets. Strengthening resilience is one of the three focus areas in ADB's country partnership strategy for Indonesia. That includes climate change mitigation and adaptation and green recovery, as well as disaster risk management and finance.