IIFL Securities Q1 PAT surges 66 pc to Rs 69 cr; total income up 50 pc

IIFL Securities on Thursday reported a 66 percent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 68.9 crore for the three months ended June 2021. In comparison, the firm had posted a PAT of Rs 41.5 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, IIFL Securities said in a statement. Total income climbed 50 percent to Rs 268.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 178.3 crore in the three months ended June 2020. The company's assets under management stood at Rs 55,141 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, an increase of 88 percent from the year-ago period. ''We continue to make investments in technology to service retail customers better. Retail broking is seeing good traction. ''We are also partnering with many fintech players to offer their services to our clients for trading and a wholesome investment experience,'' the company's Managing Director R Venkataraman said. IIFL Securities is a key player in both retail and institutional segments of the capital market.

