Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued from stranded ship

PTI | Athens | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 23:44 IST
Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued from stranded ship
Representative Image Image Credit: Coastguard.live.mil
Greece's coast guard says 30 migrants have been rescued from a boat stranded in high winds and believed to have been carrying around 60 people on board.

A helicopter and four commercial vessels nearby participated in the rescue effort Thursday off the Greek island of Crete, the coast guard said.

Greece is a major transit point for illegal immigration into the European Union. The number of people arriving without authorization has fallen sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of tougher border policing practices.

