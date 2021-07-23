Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells development banks to mobilize private capital for climate fight

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the heads of the World Bank and other multilateral development banks on Thursday to come up with concrete plans to mobilize significantly more capital to fight climate change and support emission reductions goals.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 03:00 IST
U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells development banks to mobilize private capital for climate fight
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the heads of the World Bank and other multilateral development banks on Thursday to come up with concrete plans to mobilize significantly more capital to fight climate change and support emission reductions goals. The Treasury said in a statement that Yellen, White House climate envoy John Kerry and the heads of the major development banks discussed ways to "maximize" private capital for climate change finance and re-evaluate the banks' internal incentives and practices toward that end.

"Secretary Yellen encouraged the MDBs to increase their focus on climate adaptation, particularly through private-sector operations, and to support developing countries in implementing ambitious emissions reduction measures and protecting critical ecosystems," the Treasury said. Yellen will reconvene the group "to discuss their concrete plans in October" on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings.

The institutions participating in the meeting were the World Bank Group, the African Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the Inter-American Development Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021