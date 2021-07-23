FTSE 100 gains as miners jump; Vodafone top boost
The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and insurance stocks, with Vodafone being the top boost after it reported strong earnings. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.8% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electrnonics jumped after a takeover offer. Beazley Plc rose 3.7% after it swung to a profit for the first half of the year from a loss in the year-ago period.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and insurance stocks, with Vodafone being the top boost after it reported strong earnings. The blue-chip index gained 0.6%, with miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore, and BHP Group being among the top boosts.
Mobile operator Vodafone jumped 3.7% after it reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.8% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electronics jumped after a takeover offer.
Beazley Plc rose 3.7% after it swung to a profit for the first half of the year from a loss in the year-ago period. Ultra Electronics surged 33% after aerospace manufacturing company Cobham offered to buy the engineering group in a deal valued at about 2.58 billion pounds ($3.55 billion). Aiding sentiment was a jump in British retail sales in June, which sent shares of retail stocks 0.6% higher.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
OMRON Launches Low-heat-generating, High-power PCB Relay "G9KA" with Industry-leading Ultra-low Contact Resistance
Jio tops 4G chart with 21.9 mbps download speed in Jun, Vodafone Idea fastest in upload: Trai
Gleneagles Global Health City becomes the country's first to perform an ultrasound guided Suture-less Endoscopic Spine Procedure
Gleneagles Global Health City becomes the Country's First to Perform an Ultrasound Guided Suture-less Endoscopic Spine Procedure
Vodafone, Ericsson testing first pre-commercial 5G Core SA in Spain