Left Menu

FTSE 100 gains as miners jump; Vodafone top boost

The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and insurance stocks, with Vodafone being the top boost after it reported strong earnings. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.8% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electrnonics jumped after a takeover offer. Beazley Plc rose 3.7% after it swung to a profit for the first half of the year from a loss in the year-ago period.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 12:57 IST
FTSE 100 gains as miners jump; Vodafone top boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and insurance stocks, with Vodafone being the top boost after it reported strong earnings. The blue-chip index gained 0.6%, with miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore, and BHP Group being among the top boosts.

Mobile operator Vodafone jumped 3.7% after it reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.8% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electronics jumped after a takeover offer.

Beazley Plc rose 3.7% after it swung to a profit for the first half of the year from a loss in the year-ago period. Ultra Electronics surged 33% after aerospace manufacturing company Cobham offered to buy the engineering group in a deal valued at about 2.58 billion pounds ($3.55 billion). Aiding sentiment was a jump in British retail sales in June, which sent shares of retail stocks 0.6% higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021